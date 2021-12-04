New video shows jewelry store theft in San Jose

Surveillance video has been released of Thursday's smash-and-grab robbery in San Jose.

The video shows four masked suspects using hammers to shatter display cases at Quick Service Jewelry Design at Eastridge Mall.

The thieves ran off before police arrived on the scene.

Investigators have not given information on how much jewelry was stolen.

SEE ALSO: Downtown Palo Alto businesses targets of smash-and-grab thieves

This is one of many recent burglaries in the Bay Area.

Advertisement

In November, another jewelry store in Concord was cleaned out by smash-and-grab thieves.