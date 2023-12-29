New Year's Day is one of the most dangerous days to drive: AAA

January 1 is one of the deadliest days of the year for alcohol-related traffic fatalities, according to AAA.

"According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 13,384 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2021," said Ragina Cooper Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Maryland and Washington, D.C. "With many people celebrating the New Year and then getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking, January 1 is a particularly dangerous day on the roads. Even one life lost from a completely preventable crime is too many."

Drunk driving deaths from December are the highest in almost 15 years, according to recent NHTSA data. Seven percent of drivers surveyed by AAA say they've driven after drinking in the past 30 days.

AAA suggests New Year's Eve partygoers plan ahead to designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration.

There are a number of programs offering sober rides for people out on New Year's Eve. Every year in D.C., the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) offers SoberRides from 10:00 p.m. on December 31 until 4:00 a.m. on January 1 to keep roads safe. Other areas partner with companies like Uber and Lyft to get revelers home safe.

