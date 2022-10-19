Newsom offers $50K in cold case killing of Hayward teen

Five years after the killing of a Hayward High School student gunned down while riding his bike, the case remains unsolved.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he's offering a $50,000 reward or information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of 16-year-old Lamar Murphy.

Lamar's family has also offered a $10,000 reward.

Lamar was shot and killed on January 23, 2007, while riding his bike in the area of Smalley Avenue and Princeton Street. He was on his way home from a neighborhood store when someone fired at him several times.

Lamar's mother Tonya Richards told KTVU in an earlier interview that she often returns to the site where her son was killed.

"I'm mad because it happened to my only child. I'm mad because we don't know who did it and they haven't found him yet. I'm sad because I don't have him in my life anymore," said Richards. "We want justice. Whoever knows any information, they need to say something."

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the motive for the killing is unclear.