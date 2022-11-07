Prop 1: Newsom, Padilla continue campaigning for right to abortion

State leaders are still campaigning in support of some measures on Tuesday's ballot. Californians will head to the polls with some propositions headed for defeat while others are still in a tight race.

One of the most important propositions on the ballot is Prop 1, guaranteeing the right to an abortion. With Election Day just two days away, state Sen. Alex Padilla and Gov. Gavin Newsom are still campaigning in support of the law.

"I want to start off with thanking all of you who showed up today to help send a loud and clear message, to not just the state but to the rest of the country that we will not go back!" said Padilla said.

Padilla and Newsom rallied in Southern California on Sunday for a last push to pass Proposition 1. If passed, the law will guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion in the California’s constitution.

"For the first time in history, think about this, for the first time in history, we’ve lost a constitutional right. The right to essential healthcare," Padilla said.

The Berkeley IGS Poll says 64% of those polled support Prop 1. Those who oppose it say the measure will spend more than $200 Million a year on abortions, money that should instead go to improving schools and infrastructure.

The poll also showed 47% approve and 41% disapprove of Prop 30, which Newsom does not support. The bill will tax millionaires to fund climate change initiatives and is supported by ride-share companies.

"They are the beneficiary of a lot of those directed dollars. I just cannot in good conscious support that," Newsom said.

Props 26 and 27 would legalize sports betting in California and appear to be heading for defeat thanks to televised campaign ads against the measures.

"Part of the thing we know about ballot measures is that money can’t carry them across the finish line but it can defeat ballot measures. So, a lot of spending will result in a lot of voters voting no. They’ve spent about $600 million on propositions 26 and 27, most of it on the no side," said Corey Cook, an executive vice president at St. Mary’s College.

A ban on certain flavored tobacco products seems to be headed for approval with 58% of those polled voting YES on Prop 31.

The results of the Berkeley IGS poll were collected a week before the election, and the respondents are registered California voters.