Security cameras being added to California freeways

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that his office would fund a project to install 200 advanced cameras on freeways at 50 locations around the state.

The CCTV cameras would be strategically installed in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, the governor said.

Oakland mayor, Libby Schaaf, wrote the governor a formal request for "the installment of security cameras, including license plate readers, on our state highways as well as on- and off-ramps" last December.

This request was a response to the "senseless freeway killings of 2-year-old, Jasper Wu, Honorary Alameda County Deputy Sheriff, David Nguyen, Cal Basketball Hall of Famer, Gene Ransom, and several others," according to the press release.

"I am very thankful to Governor Newsom for taking this quick action to keep our communities safe as our motorists travel on our highways," said Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern. "I believe these cameras will help deter violent crime on the highways and will be a useful tool to solve these very difficult cases should they occur."