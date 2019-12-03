Next trip to DMV could be painless with shorter wait times

The Department of Motor Vehicles is working to reduce wait times for customers and according to newly released data, it has cut delays nearly in half.

As of Septemeber, customers in Califonia who walked into a DMV location without an appointment waited an average of 38 minutes, which is a 48 percent decrease from the average time of 73 minutes that people experienced at the same time last year.

The department said it's due in part to increased staffing and season shifts in customer volume.