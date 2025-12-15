Who is Nick Reiner: Son held in fatal stabbings of Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner, the youngest son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of fatally stabbing the director and his wife at their Los Angeles home, authorities said.

Reiner, 32, was found at the scene and taken into custody around 9:15 p.m. He was booked into the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in connection with the deaths of his 78-year-old father and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner, 68.

Police Chief Jim McDonnell initially said his bail was set at $4 million, though jail records later indicated he was being held without bail.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation.

Who is Nick Reiner?

What we know:

Nick Reiner, the younger of Rob and Michele Reiner’s two sons, has spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and homelessness. He and his father collaborated on the 2016 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which drew on their relationship and his experiences in treatment.

By age 18, he had cycled in and out of nine treatment facilities.

"We didn’t go into it thinking this is going to be therapeutic or bring us closer, but it did come out that way," Rob Reiner previously told the AP. "It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had. I told Nick while we were making it, I said, ‘you know it doesn’t matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already. This has already been good.’"

In a YouTube interview series at the time, Nick Reiner said of his youth with his father, "We didn’t bond a lot," and agreed that working on the film made them "feel closer."

Victims found in Brentwood home

The backstory:

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their residence in the Brentwood neighborhood on the city’s Westside. Investigators said both suffered stab wounds. Their 28-year-old daughter, Romy Reiner, reportedly discovered her parents.

In addition to Nick and Romy, the couple also shared a son, Jake Reiner, who had a small role in "Being Charlie." Rob Reiner is also the father of Tracy Reiner from his first marriage to Penny Marshall.

The family appeared together at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues" in September.

Political reaction

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump on Monday blamed Rob Reiner’s outspoken opposition to the president for the actor-director’s killing, delivering the unsubstantiated claim in a social media post that seemed intent on decrying his opponents even in the face of a tragedy.

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. "Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Recent patricide cases

The Reiners’ deaths mark the fifth recent patricide case in Southern California.

Last week, the son of Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes was charged with murder.

In a separate case, officials said radiologist Dr. Eric Cordes, 63, and his wife, Vicki Cordes, 66, were fatally shot in their driveway late last month, allegedly by their son.

Next steps in the Reiners' case

Authorities said Nick Reiner’s case is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.