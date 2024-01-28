Niners Nation erupts into celebration outside Levi's

article

Niners Nation was in full-out celebration mode following the team's big win over the Lions at Levi's on Sunday night. Fans poured out of the stadium amid fireworks and took a victory lap in their red and gold.

"This is unreal. To be here for this win, like I can't even explain the energy in the stadium. Unreal," said one fan after the Niners' NFC Championship win.

Other faithful were eager to talk Vegas, where the Niners will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl on Feb.11.

"Revenge from the year 2020. We got this, we got this. Mahomes going down," said another fan.

Earlier in the game, with the Niners trailing in the second quarter, that trip to Vegas at times felt less certain. But most fans remained positive.

"I think they’re going to come back," said tailgater Matt Johnson, right as the 49ers scored, and the horns went off inside Levi's. "Oh, that’s what’s going on right now. You hear that."

As San Francisco clawed their way back, the tailgate crew loved every moment of it.

"Next best seats, that’s for sure. The environment is great, the fans are awesome," said Amber from Manteca.