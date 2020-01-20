Niners want to wear throwback uniforms at Super Bowl: report

article

The San Francisco 49ers want to wear their all-white 1994 throwback jerseys when they take the field for Super Bowl LIV, according to The Athletic.

But there are hurdles to overcome.

The 49ers will have to be granted permission by the NFL for the team to wear its uniform of choice.

With the AFC being the designated home conference for the Super Bowl this season, the Chiefs have the first choice for jersey selection.

As of Sunday night, Kansas City had yet to reveal its Super Bowl uniforms.

The Niners will technically be the away team in Miami, and will likely wear their white uniforms, however the NFL has strict rules about how many times a team can wear throwbacks.

San Francisco received permission to wear the '94 throwbacks for their Week 17 game against the Seahawks, but the NFL is reportedly slow to make the exception again, the Athletic reported.

Still, after the game, Richard Sherman told reporters that the National Football League "is thinking about changing (the uniform) policy now."

The Athletic reports that gives the team hope that the league will change its mind and allow the all-white wardrobe for Feb. 2.

