No cell phones at growing number of Bay Area campuses

Thursday marks the first day of school at the Mount Diablo Unified School District, which means hundreds of high school students on one East Bay campus will discover what it feels like to be cell-phone free, all day.

A cellphone-free policy goes into effect on the first day of school at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord.

When they come to campus, students will have to use something called a cell-phone pouch – there are plenty of demo videos on YouTube.

The bags are called "Yondr pouches" and they have a magnetic locking system that can only be unlocked at the end of the school day, using a special device.

It's part of an effort to get students off their devices, and start interacting with one another and engaging in the classroom.

Yondr bags are used in more than 2,000 schools across the United States and 16 different countries.

Mt. Diablo Unified is not the first Bay Area district to use them.

San Lorenzo High started using them in 2018, and high schools in the San Mateo Union High School District have also been using them since 2019.

The school board at Tamalpais Union High School District began studying the issue last week.

Erin McFerrin, school board president at Mt. Diablo Unified, said the district piloted the pouches during summer school classes last year and they were so happy with the results, they decided to make the rule permanent at Mt. Diablo and Olympic high schools.

Every student will be assigned a pouch and even though it's considered school property, it will be each student's responsibility to bring it to school with them, according to the district's school policy.

Before students arrive to school, they will have to turn their phone off, place it and earbuds in the pouch and lock it. They'll then have to put the pouch in their backpack for the rest of the day.

Teachers will check before first period that the student has completed these tasks, the policy states.

At the end of the day, the students can take their phone out but will keep their pouch in their bags. If students damage or lose their pouch, it will cost $50 to replace it.

Some students said they understand the reasons behind the policy, but are not happy about the change.

"Some people really depend on it," said Omar Lopez, a senior at Mt. Diablo High. "If there's an emergency, they won't be able to see or answer any calls."

But Gavino Webb, a parent and cafeteria manager said if there's an emergency, students can go to the office.

"We still have landlines," he said. "Your kid is supposed to be in school. Being a parent, I think it's great. It makes kids interact more."