Dave Chappelle attack: Gascón's office declines to file felony charges against armed suspect

No felony charges will be filed against the suspect who tackled Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday, the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday.

Dave Chappelle performs at The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefitting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt on September 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Imagine LA) Expand

The case against 23-year-old Isaiah Lee has been referred to the LA City Attorney's Office for possible misdemeanor charges, the DA's office said in a statement.

"After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct," the DA's office added.

Lee was carrying a replica handgun with a large knife blade inside when he rushed to the stage and tackled Chappelle to the ground. Security, along with Jamie Foxx who was in attendance, then pulled the suspect off the comedian and tackled him. Chris Rock was also there, making a joke right after the attack.

Chappelle was not seriously injured.

Photos courtesy of LAPDHQ via Twitter.

A representative for Chappelle said despite the chaos "he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment."