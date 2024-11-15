How Oakland saw no homicides for six weeks

The city of Oakland did not see a homicide for more than six weeks until Wednesday afternoon; that's the first time that's happened since 2015.

The mayor's office and police credit what they call the Ceasefire strategy, the Department of Violence Prevention, and community support.

The drop in homicides was noticed by Samir Ali who is raising his 2-year-old daughter in East Oakland where he grew up.

He said deadly gun violence has gripped his neighborhood for years.

"Shootings are going on," he said. "Bodies here and there. Hasn't been like that in a long time."

But on Wednesday afternoon, just down the street from Ali's home, a man was killed outside the corner store.

Oakland police said they are honing in on the small few who commit crimes.

"We are identifying those we believe to be engaged in violent crime, and we're communicating with them, or we're conducting enforcement on them," said Oakland's Deputy Chief of Police Frederick Shavies.

He said the Ceasefire strategy was brought back by Mayor Sheng Thao at the beginning of the year.



It targets the small group of people, fewer than 50, that police say are responsible for the majority of violent crimes.

Shavies said the city's Department of Violence Prevention helps provide services to bring change and results.

"Helping them get a driver's license," Shavies said. "Trying to get them enrolled back in school or a GED program or some sort of vocational school. We know it doesn't happen overnight,"

He said a turning point came on Sept. 28 when a man was shot and killed at De Fremery Park in West Oakland.

Tony Miller was attending an annual alumni picnic for McClymonds High School.

Police said the area was filled with families, including young children.

Shavies said that incident led to a groundswell of community cooperation with police.

"The community came together and told those they believe were involved in violent crimes enough was enough," Shavies said.

Shavies said the Ceasefire strategy has proven to be effective and that despite Oakland's budget problems, he's optimistic it will continue to be funded.



