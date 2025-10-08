List: 'No Kings' anti-Trump protests in the Bay Area this month

article

The Brief A second round of ‘No Kings’ protests is scheduled to take place later this month, on Oct. 18. Organizers are calling for people to take to the streets to speak out against the Trump Administration's immigration crackdown, military deployments to American cities, and efforts to quell free speech. There are at least two dozen events planned across the Bay Area.



An estimated five million Americans took to the streets in June, as part of a nationwide ‘No Kings’ protest against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, among other policies.

Later this month they'll have the opportunity to do it again.

The organizers of the June protests have called on Americans to once again voice their disapproval of Donald Trump's policies by protesting in cities across the country on Oct. 18.

Take to the streets

What they're saying:

"(Trump) is doubling down — sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle," the website states. "This isn't just politics. It's democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we're choosing democracy."

The second march was announced via an hour-long YouTube livestream that featured speakers from several nonprofit organizations and activist groups including Indivisible, MoveOn, United We Dream Action, and the American Federation of Teachers, among others.

"Maybe you're here because you're concerned about ICE agents disappearing your neighbors and loved ones, National Guard deployments over-policing your streets. Maybe you're here because you're pissed off about the attacks on free speech, or your organizations, and folks that you support..." Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, a movement organizer and strategist who chaired the livestream, said during the call. "I believe we can come together across our differences to stop these harms through multi-issue, multi-tactical strategic actions and that's what we're about tonight."

Trump's policies have seen Immigration and Customs (ICE) agents sweeping through communities across the country, often while hiding their faces behind masks and refusing to show their badges.

The president has also dispatched National Guard troops to Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Memphis, Tennessee. He has justified deploying troops — who are not trained in domestic policing — as part of a broader effort to eliminate "violent crime," even when statistics show violent crime in those cities has declined in recent years.

"We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military," Trump said during a recent speech to assembled military generals. "We're under invasion from within. No different than a foreign enemy but more difficult in many ways because they don't wear uniforms."

In the wake of the shooting of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, the Trump Administration has moved to curb speech critical of Kirk and the administration as a whole, under the guise of stopping "hate speech."

The president, who in his inaugural address promised that "never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents," has asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to bring RICO cases against protesters who yelled at him, and demanded that NBC fire Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon after the two late night hosts made jokes that criticized him.

Organizing bodies

The backstory:

The "No Kings" protests are being orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a movement of Americans responding to the "plutocrats (ripping) apart their democratic institutions and civil liberties while undermining the rule of law," the organization's website states.

The group's name refers to their founding goal: to organize 50 protests held simultaneously in all 50 states in one day, Feb. 5 of this year. Several similar protests have been organized since then, including the "No Kings on Presidents' Day" march on Feb. 17 and the "No Kings" protest on June 14.

The June 14 protest was timed to coincide with a military parade to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary, as well as Trump's birthday. The protest was intended to draw focus away from the parade, which was heavily criticized as a "spectacle made to look like real strength" to feed Trump's ego, as stated on the No Kings website at the time.

The No Kings protests are privately organized events, meaning there's no central leadership. Each event is unique to its location and organizer(s).

‘No Kings’ protests in the Bay Area

The No Kings website encourages people to find or organize their own local protest, and offers multiple organizing guides and training sessions including de-escalation, civil rights education, safety and security training, and media and digital engagement.

With the next No Kings protest still several weeks away, the list of local events is likely to grow as Oct. 18 draws nearer, but the website does already list multiple Bay Area protests: