List: 'No Kings' anti-Trump protests happening in the Bay Area on Saturday

The Brief Dozens of protests are happening across the Bay Area on Saturday as part of the ‘No Kings’ movement. The protests coincide with Donald Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C. There are nearly 2,000 protest locations across the country, according to the ‘No Kings’ organizers.



Opponents of the Trump Administration are planning to rally in cities and towns across the country in protests designed to coincide with a military parade in Washington to mark the Army's 250th anniversary, as well as Trump's birthday.

The "No Kings" protests are in response to what organizers say is a "made-for-TV display of dominance" and a "spectacle made to look like real strength" to feed Trump's ego on his birthday. "No Kings" will come after nearly a week of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids, particularly those in Los Angeles, where Trump deployed National Guardsmen and Marines, which has further inflamed tensions in that city.

The Army's anniversary celebration has been in the works for some time, but Trump earlier this year announced plans to add 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers to the parade, which is already expected to include around 7,000 soldiers and over 50 aircraft, through Washington D.C.'s streets.

Why Americans are protesting

What they're saying:

The protests are being orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a movement of Americans responding to the "anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic ideas."

That group's name comes from its first action: 50 protests in 50 states in one day.

The "No Kings" theme is in response to what event organizers decry as Trump's efforts to undermine American democracy.

"They've defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the website states. "The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings."

Saturday's events range from protests to marches, with some open to the public and others hosted privately.

The event's website lists protests in nearly 2,000 locations across the country at sites including city halls, town squares, freeway overpasses, and community parks.

There are no events scheduled to take place in Washington D.C., however. The event's website says the goal is to draw attention away from the city and the military parade on that day.

"... We will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption."

A No Kings march and rally will be held in Philadelphia, to "draw a clear contrast between our people-powered movement and the costly, wasteful and un-American birthday parade."

The website states that nonviolence is a core principle of all No Kings events, that participants should seek to de-escalate any potential confrontations, and that weapons should not be brought to events.

Trump's military parade coincides with protests

The backstory:

Trump had sought to host a similar parade during his first term in office, but those plans were scrapped over concerns of costs, which were estimated to reach $92 million, as well as the optics of a military parade in the nation's capital, which many saw as reminiscent of similar events in Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang, North Korea.

The event itself is expected to cost taxpayers between $25 million and $45 million. That price includes an estimated $16 million to repair the city's roads, which are not built to handle military machinery. That number does not include the cost to deploy Secret Service and law enforcement at the event.

Meanwhile, Trump has made responsible spending a cornerstone of his administration — instituting the Department of Government Efficiency, led until recently by Elon Musk, to cut spending across the board, including the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, among others.

‘No Kings’ Day Protests in the Bay Area

When and where:

Alameda: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Alameda City Hall

Belmont: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., at the Belmont Sports Center

Benicia: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., at the 1st Street Gazebo

Berkeley: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Berkeley Bike and Pedestrian Bridge over Interstate 80, south of University Avenue

Colma: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Serramonte and Junipero Serra Boulevards

Dublin: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. No location listed

Fremont: 11:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Fremont Courthouse, near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Paseo Padre Parkway

Fremont: 11:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Social Security Administration on Mowry Avenue

Half Moon Bay: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. No location listed

Hayward: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Historic Hayward City Hall, across from Hayward Heritage Square

Hercules: 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., at the intersection of San Pablo and Sycamore Avenues

Larkspur: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal

Menlo Park: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Menlo Park Bike and Pedestrian Bridge

Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Tam Junction on Shoreline Highway

Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Mill Valley Pedestrian Bridge

Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. The Depot Plaza

Mill Valley: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Corte Madera Overpass

Milpitas: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Milpitas City Hall

Oakland: 12:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. at Wilma Chan Park, with a march starting at 1:00 p.m.

Pacifica: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the entrance to the Mari Point Trail

Palo Alto: 9:00 a.m. - 12::00 p.m. at the Clarke Bike and Pedestrian Bridge

Palo Alto Banner over Highway 101: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the pedestrian Highway 101 overpass on West Bayshore Road

San Jose: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at St. James Park

San Leandro: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the City of San Leandro Root Park

San Pablo: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the corner of San Pablo Dam Road and Appian Way

San Rafael: 10:30 - 12:00 p.m. at Irwin and 2nd Streets

San Rafael: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at San Rafael Plaza

Vallejo: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Vallejo City Hall

Walnut Creek: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Broadway Plaza

How to prepare for protests

The First Amendment protects the right of Americans to publicly protest, so long as participants are not blocking vehicle or pedestrian traffic, or access to government buildings.

However, the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California warns that while the First Amendment protects the right to express an opinion, making "true threats," inciting others to violence or to break the law can lead to legal trouble.

Protesting is a protected right, which means counter-protesters are equally entitled to voice their opinions. That does not, however, mean that an event can be physically disrupted.

The ACLU encourages people to remember that if they're arrested, they have the right to remain silent, though they should not refuse to provide their name and address to the police.

The Human Rights Campaign suggests that attendees, prior to a protest, investigate the area and identify multiple routes to enter and exit the area. An offline-accessible map can be helpful during the protest, and attendees should maintain an awareness of their surroundings, as well as what's happening in the area.

Physicians for Human Rights suggests that anyone planning to attend a protest or march bring the following items with them:

A backpack or draw-string bag to carry items. Over-the-shoulder and cross-body bags are discouraged.

A change of clothes, in case of exposure to chemical irritants.

A medical alert bracelet or information about any chronic medical conditions or allergies.

An Inhaler, EpiPen and several days of prescription medication, in case of arrest.

Water in a plastic bottle with a squirt top, for drinking and/or washing skin and eyes.

Identification and/or emergency contact information. Protesters may consider writing this information on their skin.

Cash for food and transportation, or for cash bail in case of arrest.

The group also suggests wearing these items to protect against exposure to tear gas or other chemical agents: