Non-verbal man with autism found in Oakland, police say

A non-verbal man with autism has been found and is at a local hospital, Oakland police said Wednesday morning.

KTVU had aired a story about Ronald Stewart, 58, on Tuesday night.

Family and friends said he had been missing for nearly a week.

Relatives said he lives at home with his mother who's in her 80s and that he has wandered off before, but that they had been able to locate him in a matter of a few hours until this time.

