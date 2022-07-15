Nonprofit leader attacked with wooden plank in San Francisco's Fillmore District, arrest made

article

A San Francisco nonprofit leader was attacked Friday morning with a wooden plank and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police say.

One allegedly homeless man has been arrested in the attack, but a second suspect remains outstanding.

Police said they responded to the 1000 block of McAllister Street just after 11 a.m. on the report of an aggravated assault. The Ella Hill Hutch Community Center is at this location. The victim of the attack was identified by community leaders as James Spingola, a director at the community center.

Rev. Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP and pastor of Third Baptist Church in the Western Addition, said the attack happened after Spingola asked two men, perceived to be homeless, to move from the organization's front doorstep.

SFPD Officer Robert Rueca said the victim told police he was struck multiple times with a wooden object by a suspect who also physically assaulted him. It is not clear how the second outstanding suspect was involved.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect had already been detained by the victim and witnesses. Police then took the suspect into custody. He was transported to a local hospital. The suspect has not been positively identified and has not yet been booked, according to Rueca.

The police investigation is active and ongoing.

Meanwhile, Rev. Brown expressed his anger and frustration. He said, "The entire Black community is under siege by the homeless issue." In a press release following the incident, he demanded more action from SFPD. He also wants accountability from city leaders including the board of supervisors.

"We must hold people accountable to the law--whether they are homeless or not," said Brown. "We must put the homeless in the right mental health and drug abuse programs, so they are a not a harm to society or themselves."

He said he'd like to see the return of ‘Care not Cash’ programs. Brown said the Fillmore District, rich with Black history and culture, has been impacted by city programs that drive the homeless from the Tenderloin and Civic Center into the neighborhood. Brown did not elaborate on what those city programs are.

"We have been besieged in recent weeks by crime, theft, drugs, and danger," Brown said. He claimed homeless people climb onto the roof of Third Baptist Church to use drugs and that last week, one of the church's vans had the catalytic convertor stolen.

"Our streets are littered with needles and feces. They smell of urine and degradation. We need to help these people, we need to help our city, and we need to hold homeless people and our leaders accountable," said Brown.

KTVU's Jana Katsuyama contributed to this story.