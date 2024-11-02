North Bay playground named after 7-year-old killed by falling gate

article

More than 100 kids and parents packed Niven Park in Larkspur Saturday for the grand opening of a playground named in honor of Alexander Quanbeck.

The playground was named the Alex's Playground & Discovery Gardens, and on Saturday at 10 a.m. a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held. City leaders and officials gave speeches.

The 7-year-old boy died in December 2019 after a rolling gate at his school, Mark Day School, fell on him and killed him.

The incident unfolded during recess while he was playing ball with friends. The first-grader tried to close a rolling metal gate to keep the ball on the playground when the gate fell off its runner, the family previously KTVU.

Since then, Alex's parents, Eric and Dayna Quanbeck, have settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the school and spent the last four years conceptualizing and designing a playground in his memory.

In the center of the playground, there is a larger-than-life Hummingbird built of thousands of Lego bricks. Under the sculpture, a treasure chest is buried filled with some of Alex's favorite things-- and extra homage to Alex.

"When you look at the park, there's different elements that memorialize his life," said Dayna. "The Hummingbird was very special to him."

"We hope this special place brings joy to your family, a smile or small moment of peace in a hectic day, and reminds you to stay curious, adventurous, and to love with your whole heart," The City of Larkspur said in a statement.

"The project is a celebration of his life," Dayna said. "He was larger than life really, he had a ton of joy, huge heart, loved adventure, so we built a place that embodies that spirit."

Outside of the playground, touches of Alex's favorite thing's were scattered around.

Everyone enjoyed food from Alex's favorite spots, including Gott's and Johnny's Donuts.

The Quanbecks say they wouldn't have been able to finish the park without the community's help.

KTVU reached out to Mark Day School, but has yet to hear back.

In 2021, the school said the 30-foot, 400-pound rolling gate was "negligently designed, constructed, installed and serviced by the fence contractor."

Nevertheless, the school took responsibility for the incident.

"Our Mark Day School community remains devastated by the death of this well-loved, enthusiastic, inquisitive, funny and remarkable boy," head of the school Joseph Harvey said then.