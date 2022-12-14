Family of San Mateo woman missing in Mexico: 'Not going to give up on her'

article

It has become a desperate search as two weeks have passed since a San Mateo woman was allegedly abducted in Mexico.

Monica De Leon was last seen being forced into a van while she was walking her dog around 5 p.m. on Nov. 29 in Tepatitlan, according to her family.

"While I wish I had good news to share...All I can say is that a lot of good people, that love and care for Monica are not going to give up on her," said her brother Gustavo De Leon. "You have all rallied a lot of attention Stateside and believe me people here know, even those that wish they didn't, they know that my sister is still missing."

The family has reported her disappearance to the U.S. State Department for U.S. citizens missing abroad. They also said they have talked to Rep. Jackie Speier and Sen. Alex Padilla. Now, they want officials in Mexico to feel the pressure.

"I ask that we now focus our efforts on making the heads of state that allow kidnappings of any kind happen under their watch answer and provide their aid in bringing my sister home," said De Leon.

Tepatitlán is a town of about 150,000 people located about an hour northeast of Guadalajara. De Leon was apparently headed to a gym called Fit 4 Life in the Guadalupe Faction when she was taken.

Friends from the University of Oregon, where she reportedly graduated with a degree in film studies, said De Leon has family in Mexico and would visit quite often before she left the Bay Area. She jumped on the opportunity to do some freelance work and build her portfolio over the summer, they said.

Her brother told KTVU that the family can't say much right now as the investigation remains active. They urge people to visit the Facebook page dedicated to finding her to keep up awareness.

"You have been as subtle as a sledge hammer but I think that's what we needed to get people stateside more involved," her brother wrote, "My family cannot thank you all enough. I ask that you continue to do what you've been doing until we get Monica back home."