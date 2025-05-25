'Notorious thief' with warrants from all over California caught in Vallejo

article

A 'notorious thief' with over a dozen warrants throughout the state was arrested in Vallejo; caught with suspected stolen items and narcotics, police said Sunday.

The suspect, who was not named, was arrested in a parking lot in the 300 block of Fairgrounds Drive on Thursday.

Police said they received multiple calls from different businesses about a "distinctive" white Toyota Tacoma. One of the callers included a business owner who alleged the driver of the white Toyota Tacoma stole from his store.

When police arrived, they learned the suspect had 15 active warrants for grand theft, burglary, vandalism, organized retail theft, and petty theft.

He was also found to have a stolen portable air conditioner from a hardware store in Fairfield worth around $750 in his truck alongside methamphetamine and glass pipes, police said.

Suspected stolen portable air conditioner stolen from store in Vallejo. Photo: Vallejo police

Law enforcement in the cities of Berkeley, Milpitas, Union City, Colma, Petaluma, San Jose, and the counties of San Mateo, Alameda, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and Placer had warrants out for his arrest, Vallejo police said.

The total bail tied to the warrants was $390,000, officials said.

Vallejo police called the suspect a notorious thief and said his "crime spree ended in Vallejo." The suspect was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, narcotics violations, and outstanding warrants.

"Thanks to the coordinated efforts of officers from our Patrol Division and our ongoing partnerships with local businesses, a high-profile thief is off the streets, and he has plenty of court dates ahead of him," police said.