Novato High School student killed in crash, involving driver suspected of DUI

A family is grieving after a 14-year-old Novato High School student was killed in a car crash Saturday night, while riding in a vehicle with another teenager suspected of driving under the influence.

The family says the victim's birthday is next month. He would have turned 15.

The Novato School District Superintendent Dr. Tracy Smith sent a letter on Monday offering condolences and support to the staff and students.

"We must join together as a community as we experience this tragic event, stay focused on the students involved, and hold each other near with unconditional love and support," Dr. Smith wrote.

Relatives and friends rallied to help the family with a GoFundMe donation site to help the 14-year-old boy's parents with funeral expenses. People brought candles to the family's home, lighting them in mourning for the teenager.

The crash happened in Petaluma along Lakeville Highway.

"At approximately ten after 10 p.m. on Saturday, they were notified of a possible DUI driver on Lakeville Highway in their city," Sgt. Patricia Seffens, the Santa Rosa Police Dept. Public Information Officer, said. Santa Rosa police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol in investigating the crash.

Sgt. Seffens says Petaluma police found the black Kia Soul near a gas station on the 2600 block of Lakeview Highway, just off Highway 101, and say the driver was swerving in and out of traffic.

Officers say when they tried to stop it, the car sped away.

Witnesses at Ernie's Tin Bar down the road saw it.

"All of a sudden, we just see this car just fly by, and me and my friends and my sister were like, look at this guy," Jovani Arango, a Petaluma resident who was at the bar Saturday night, said.

Officers pursued the vehicle down Lakeville Highway, but just after a curve in the road near Old Lakeville Road #1, the Kia drove off the pavement and rolled over.

Officers found four teenage boys at the crash site.

The 14-year-old boy from Novato died at the scene. The 17-year-old driver from Santa Rosa, a 16-year-old passenger, and a 15-year-old passenger from Novato were taken to the hospital with injuries.

"They do believe the 17-year-old driver was under the influence at the time of the pursuit and collision," Sgt. Seffens said, noting that hospital staff helped get blood samples for a toxicology analysis. "He is under arrest, and will be booked into juvenile hall upon release from the hospital."

Investigators with Santa Rosa Police Department said they learned the vehicle had been stolen.

"Our detectives determined it was stolen out of Marin County, and they are working with the owner to determine the sequence of events," Sgt. Seffens said.

Police said Monday the surviving driver and two other passengers were stable, but still in the hospital.

The Novato school district plans to hold a mental health support session for students and families on Wednesday, July 23, from 11:00-1:00PM at the Novato High School library.

The district is also making plans to offer more support to students and staff when school begins August 21st.

