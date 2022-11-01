November rain: Bay Area gets hit with wet weather

Shortly after the trick-or-treating ended, the Bay Area was hit with some wet weather as the first day of November brought drizzle, rain and cool temps.

The National Weather Service advised that people might want to pack an umbrella or jacket before leaving the house on Tuesday.

The precipitation could last through Wednesday morning.

A cold front is also sweeping through the region, and meteorologists predict that temps will only rise to the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday should dry out, but the weekend could bring another round of rain.