NTSB shares early findings in Tahoe boat accident that claimed 8 lives

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report of the events that led to the deaths of eight people last month when the boat they were in capsized. The incident occurred on Lake Tahoe during an unusual summer storm. The investigation is ongoing, but the report states the vehicle capsized after being struck by a large wave.



The investigation into the Lake Tahoe boating accident that claimed eight lives last month is ongoing, but the National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday released a preliminary timeline of the events that preceded the tragedy.

What started as a birthday celebration ended in tragedy when eight of the 10 passengers on board died after the boat capsized on June 21.

The 28-foot-long Chris-Craft vessel, Over the Moon, was owned by Josh Pickles, 37, who died when the craft capsized.

The birthday trip was for Pickles' mother Paula Bozinovich, 71, who died in the accident. Her husband, Terry Pickles, 73, and the family's uncle, Peter Bayes, 72, were also on board and died. The other victims were Timothy O'Leary, 71, Theresa Guillari, 66, James Guck, 69 and Stephen Lindsay, 63.

Preliminary findings

What they're saying:

The NTSB compiled the report from interviews with one of the survivors, a lifeguard, witnesses, salvage company personnel and personnel employed for the stowage, launching and recovery of the boat.

The NTSB report states the craft left a boat ramp in Tahoe City around 10:40 a.m. that morning with four people on board, and picked up six more passengers at a nearby marina.

The National Weather Service forecast for the day indicated a slight chance of thunderstorms, but the agency had not issued marine warnings or small craft advisories for the Lake Tahoe area.

"At 11:58, after all the passengers had boarded, the boat traveled to Emerald Bay, a sheltered area popular with boaters, on the western side of Lake Tahoe. The boat anchored at that location for about 1 to 1.5 hours," the NTSB report states. "Sometime before [2 p.m.] the clouds increased, and the operator decided to return to the marina where he had picked up the passengers."

The report states the boat was forced to return to the Bay by strong winds, rain and waves. One of the survivors reported that the vehicle's operator made another attempt to reach the marina about 10 minutes later.

Worsening conditions

Timeline:

Upon leaving Emerald Bay, marble-sized hail started collecting on the deck and the waves increased to nearly 10 feet high. The survivor reported that water started accumulating on the deck as waves broke over the sides and bow of the boat.

By 3 p.m. the winds had reached a peak of 34 knots and the water was reported to be 54 degrees.

"At some point, with the vessel between 50 and 100 yards offshore, Over the Moon's engine stopped, and the boat ended up sideways to the waves. The boat took on water and some of the passengers attempted to bail the water out of the boat. The boat listed starboard, submerging the starboard aft corner. At one point, a particularly large wave overtook the boat, causing water to enter the boat," the NTSB report states.

"One of the survivors donned a personal floatation device (PFD) and distributed PFDs to everyone else in the boat. No one else immediately donned their PFD. Shortly after, the boat rolled over to starboard and the passengers entered the water. The survivor recalled that it started snowing after the boat rolled over while people were in the water."

During the course of the ordeal there were no distress calls made from the boat.

A group of hikers reported seeing Over the Moon capsize around 3 p.m., after a large wave rolled over it. One of the hikers called 911 while another one helped a California State Parks lifeguard pull survivors from the water.

In total, eight people were recovered at the scene, six of whom, including the boat's operator, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the survivors was wearing a life vest and the other was clinging to one. They were both hospitalized following the incident.

The remaining two passengers were found and recovered from the bottom of the lake the next day.

The NTSB noted in the report that toxicology results for the passengers are pending. It's unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.