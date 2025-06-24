Coroner ID's 8 who died in Lake Tahoe boating birthday trip

The Brief Five of the victims were from Northern California, while three others were from New York, according to the El Dorado Sheriff's Office. The boat capsized Saturday during a powerful, unusual summer storm in Lake Tahoe. Two people survived the boating accident.



The eight people who died in a boat accident on Lake Tahoe during powerful storms were identified Tuesday by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division – killing four relatives of one family.

Five were from Northern California and three were from Upstate New York. Most of those on board were in their 60s and 70s.

Sam Singer, a spokesman for the widow of one of the men who died, said this was a birthday trip for Paula Bozinovich, 71, of Redwood City. Her husband, Terry Pickles, 73, and son, Josh Pickles, 37, of San Francisco, were also on board and died. Singer said the family's uncle, Peter Bayes, 72, of Lincoln, Calif., was also killed.

The others were friends on the boat. They were identified as Timothy O’Leary, 71, from Auburn, Calif; Theresa Giullari, 66, from Honeoye, NY; James Guck, 69, from Honeoye, NY; and Stephen Lindsay, 63, from Springwater, NY.

"We are devastated by this tragedy," according to a statement from Joshua Pickles' widow, Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard. "No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake. Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe."

Josh Pickles was the global head of strategic sourcing and procurement, within the finance team at DoorDash, where he worked for seven years.

In a statement, DoorDash CFO Ravi Inukonda said the company is "heartbroken" about its "beloved colleague."

He said that Josh Pickles was an "inspiration" to his team, and brought a "contagious spirit that lifted those around him." He also said that Josh Pickles had a daughter.

The 27-foot Chris-Craft vessel capsized on Saturday evening in the lake at D.L. Bliss State Park.

The weather at the time was terrible, with powerful gusts of wind and thunderstorms.

Two people survived the boat trip.