Oakland 1st grader goes to Washington, D.C. for her oratorical skills

A first-grader at Chabot Elementary in Oakland is taking home national and local titles as the best in her age group delivering speeches.

KTVU highlighted Selma White in January, when she won first place in the national Frederick Douglass oratorical contest.

She then had a chance to give her speech in Washington, D.C., where she met Sen. Amy Klobochar at the Frederick Douglass National Historic House.

Selma and her parents also went on a tour of the White House, sponsored by Congresswoman Barbara Lee.



