Oakland A's sued over plans for new Howard Terminal Ballpark plans

A group of port workers, truckers, and cargo operators filed a lawsuit against the Oakland A's and the city over plans to develop the new Howard Terminal Ballpark.

The lawsuit filed Friday claims that the environmental review did not adequately evaluate the environmental impacts building the new ballpark would have on the waterfront, according to San Francisco Chronicle.

The group was also concerned about "major disruptions and impacts to both the surrounding community and the operations of the Port, yet the EIR did not fully address these concerns or mitigate these well-known issues," Mike Jacob, the vice president of Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, and spokesman for the entire group, told San Francisco Chronicle.

The Oakland A's faced another setback earlier in March when the Seaport Planning Advisory Committee voted to recommend to the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission that Howard Terminal be maintained for Port use.





