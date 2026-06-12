Oakland Athletic Club reopens for World Cup kickoff

The Brief The Oakland Athletic Club officially celebrated its grand reopening on Thursday, timing its return with the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup 2026. A new ownership group of six local residents revived the popular venue at Grand Avenue and Webster Street four months after it shuttered following the Super Bowl. The revamped establishment now features a expanded full-service lunch and dinner menu alongside plans for a dedicated women's sports lounge area.



Bay Area soccer fans gathered in downtown Oakland on Thursday for a double dose of excitement, celebrating both the launch of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the grand reopening of a popular local establishment.

Oakland Athletic Club

What we know:

The Oakland Athletic Club, located at the corner of Grand Avenue and Webster Street, officially welcomed patrons back through its doors just four months after shuttering following the Super Bowl. The reopening coincided perfectly with the start of the World Cup, drawing crowds eager to watch the match between South Korea and Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic.

For local sports fans, the tournament's arrival serves as a welcome opportunity for unity.

"I love the World Cup," said soccer fan Vicky. "It's a moment for the entire world to come together."

Fellow fan Evander Woods agreed, noting the timely nature of the games. "There's a lot of divisiveness at this time, and we really just need to find something to bring us together and sports is a great reason to do it," Woods said.

Changes at the club

The return of the venue brings changes, transforming the space into a full-service restaurant and bar. Executive Chef Michael Woods described a mix of nervousness, excitement, and anxiety during the reopening, noting that the kitchen now serves a full dinner and lunch menu alongside traditional pub food.

"It's a traditional approach with technical execution and high-level ingredients," Michael Woods said.

The revival is spearheaded by Angela Tsay and five other Oakland residents who formed a new ownership team to reinvest in their city.

"We believe the Oakland renaissance is coming back," Tsay said. "We wanted to be part of it and signal the spark."

The new owners emphasize that their business model aims to position the space as more than just a standard venue to watch sports. While Tsay notes it retains its original "sports bar spirit," the goal is to expand its utility for the community.

"We want it to be a gathering place for Oaklanders," Tsay said. "A great place to have a business lunch or to catch up with a friend for dinner on a weeknight."

Women's sports lounge

Changes to the layout are also underway.

Tsay highlighted a special section of the restaurant and bar currently being developed into a dedicated women's sports lounge. Designed to resemble a living room, the space will feature monitors exclusively dedicated to showcasing women's sports, though owners note that the specific area remains a work in progress.

Longtime patrons of the previous ownership expressed relief and comfort in returning to the familiar location, which saw lines stretching outside the door on opening day. Most fans in attendance on opening night indicated they were rooting for South Korea.

"As an Oakland native, I love to see it back open," Vicky said. "I love to see Oakland businesses thriving and just to see it today with a line outside the door makes me so happy for them."

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

The Source: Oakland Athletic Club co-owner Angela Tsay, interviews with soccer fans/patrons



