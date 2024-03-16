Oakland Buddhist church vandalized repeatedly
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are hoping surveillance video will lead to arrests in a church vandalism case in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.
Vandals have targeted the Buddhist church at Ninth and Jackson Streets several times since November.
Police say vandals have thrown rocks and bottles at the church, shattering the windows. Surveillance video also shows them dumping garbage outside the church.
Church leaders say they're concerned this vandalism may be a hate crime.