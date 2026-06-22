Oakland camp threatened because of rogue boats

The Brief An Oakland youth rowing camp may have to cancel activities on Monday after organizers determined it is no longer safe to launch their watercraft from a blocked public dock. The conflict is centering on the Jack London Aquatic Center, where three large, unauthorized boats have taken over the public dock space since Friday East Bay Rowing Club members reported that they have been threatened by the boaters when attempting to utilize the docks.



An Oakland youth rowing program is facing safety concerns Monday morning as organizers rush to manage a blocked public dock just hours before campers are scheduled to arrive.

Boats parked illegally

Ongoing situation:

The ongoing situation is unfolding at the Jack London Aquatic Center, directly impacting the East Bay Rowing Club's "Learn to Row" kids camp as well as local high school crew teams. Three large boats illegally parked on the dock on Friday, preventing rowers from safely launching their watercraft. While three vessels were initially present, two remained at the scene Monday morning. Both Port of Oakland and Oakland police officers have been out to the scene this morning, but none got out of their vehicles.

In addition to blocking water access, the boaters have moved large piles of belongings onto the public docks, including carts and broken furniture. Under local regulations, vessels are only permitted to tie up to the public dock for four hours and can remain in the estuary for a maximum of 12 hours.

Club members reported being threatened by the boaters when attempting to use the docks. Representatives from both sides have been speaking with each other, and the individuals staying on the boats apologized Monday morning and stated they are attempting to relocate, though they declined an interview.

The East Bay Rowing Club sent KTVU these photos of three large boats that have taken over the public dock since June 19, 2026. They are also taking over the dock space with their large items like furniture, carts, and other items.

The backstory:

The East Bay Rowing Club has paid rent to the city for more than 15 years and reports facing similar issues for the last two years. The dock obstruction also impacts local student athletes who train at the facility.

"It's not a good look. It can be unsafe," said Chris Hoeper-Tomich, Berkeley High crew coach. "The people out here, these are their homes. They are sinking, they are not pleased about it as one could imagine, so I feel for that. But it's very difficult to work through the situation and the kids are impacted by it. They do feel unsafe at times, especially if it's a smaller group of people. I only have four athletes here today. Yeah, they are uncomfortable."

The rowing club confirmed it will continue its camp on Monday for participants aged 12 to 18, but activities will be restricted to land. Parents have been alerted that campers will not be getting into the water because it is currently unsafe to launch. According to the club, even an experienced ringer would struggle to navigate off the docks in their current condition.

As a temporary alternative, Lake Merritt has offered the use of its docks to the club beginning Tuesday.

The rowing club has contacted the Oakland Police Department's maritime officer. Citations notifying the vessels to leave have been posted on the boats, though it remains unclear if those notices are recent or from a previous incident.