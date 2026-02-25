Oakland to celebrate Olympic winner Alysa Liu

Olympic champion Alysa Liu is back in the Bay Area.

Video posted to TikTok by user Emily Obes shows the figure skating champion after her flight landed at San Francisco International Airport on Monday morning. The clip captures cheering as Liu makes her way through the terminal.

Liu, who grew up in Richmond but who skates at the Oakland Ice Center, also was spotted at Trobocco in Alameda, which posted photos of the 20-year-old dining at their Italian restaurant, adding what an incredible honor it was to have her there.

Liu, who learned to skate at the Oakland Ice Center, won Team USA’s first Olympic gold medal in women’s singles figure skating since 2002.

On Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee announced the intention to celebrate Liu, announcing in an Instagram post, "The City of Oakland is planning a community-wide celebration to honor Olympic gold medalist and Oakland’s hometown hero Alysa Liu!"

The exact date has not been set.

Liu is also expected to appear at the Oakland Chinese Lunar Parade on Saturday.