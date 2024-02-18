Expand / Collapse search
Oakland Chinatown celebrates Lunar New Year with parade

By KTVU staff
Published 
Chinese New Year
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Chinatown hosts Lunar New Year parade

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland celebrated the Lunar New Year Sunday with a parade through the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

This was Oakland's second annual Lunar New Year parade.

The celebration was hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council, which is committed to helping small businesses in the neighborhood.

Organizers told us their goal was to bring new people to Chinatown and see what it has to offer.

"We're going to showcase Oakland Chinatown culture, our restaurants, our shops, our residents, so this event is to draw people out from out of town, from out of state, to sample our hospitality,"

Oakland's Chinatown is one of the oldest Chinatowns in the U.S.

They also say visitors will appreciate its authenticity -- as a place where people live, work, and shop.

 