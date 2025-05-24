Oakland clears out massive homeless encampment near I-880

The Brief The City of Oakland has cleared out a large homeless encampment on East 12th Street. City officials say 70 people who lived there have been relocated to Mandela House, a converted hotel. The move comes after two other encampments were cleared out in recent months.



A large homeless encampment in Oakland has been cleared out. City officials announced Friday that crews have finished the closure of the encampment on East 12th Street near 14th Avenue, not far from I-880.

What we know:

The operation to clear it out began last Monday.

The city says 70 people who lived in the encampment were relocated to the Mandela House, a former-hotel-turned-shelter funded by a state grant. Six others have been enrolled in a medical respite program.

What they're saying:

"When the individuals go into Mandela House, they will be offered wraparound services and opportunity to get counseling," said Oakland's Acting Homeless Administrator G. Harold Duffy. "There'll also be services to provide them with the next step or the pathway to long-term housing."

"Oakland leads this work with compassion and respect for our unhoused community, and we are grateful that so many of the residents of this encampment have taken advantage of this opportunity," said Mayor Barbara Lee in a statement. "The City and our partners are committed to safe and sanitary maintenance of community spaces while guiding our most vulnerable residents toward the services they need."

The backstory:

On May 13, a fire erupted at the East 12th Street encampment, just one day after crews began clearing it out. No one was hurt.

On May 19, Oakland Police found a body while clearing out the encampment. It's unclear how the person died.

This move comes after the clearing of two other encampments--one along MLK Way last September, and another in Mosswood Park which was cleared in April following a homicide. Some of the residents from those encampments have also moved into Mandela House.

Local perspective:

Residents and business owners in the area say they're glad to see the East 12th Street encampment's removal.

"I think it's great that it's been cleared up," said Rafael Ebron. "I was surprised because that had been building up for quite some time."

"I was driving by, and I was shocked to see the whole encampment was clean," said Veleda, an Oakland resident. "It was an eyesore and it was very hard for them to tackle it."

"We have a customer that drove by now, and they were amazed. ‘Hey, we can see the freeway again. We can see road again'," said Quality Tech Automotive owner Bruce Vung, who says his business suffered due to the presence of the encampment.

The other side:

But Needa Bee, director of the homeless advocacy group, The Village in Oakland, says crews moved too fast in clearing out the East 12th Street encampment.

"People lost medication, people lost their IDs, people lost their phones, people lost their clothing, their food," said Bee. "I've been able to reconnect with 54 people who lived in that encampment, who were not offered [shelter]."

City officials say the number of people who did not receive shelter is much lower, adding that some people declined alternative shelter options, but acknowledge more shelter space is needed across Oakland.

What's next:

Crews will now focus on trash removal and installing barriers to discourage anyone from trying to occupy the same area again.