Oakland Coliseum 'invaded' by feral cats

Feral cats have turned the Oakland Coliseum into a feline lair.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority is meeting Friday to address the kitty conundrum

"We have been invaded by these cats," Authority Executive Director Henry Gardner. said. "The population keeps increasing."

Some link their growing numbers to the fact that Raiders have relocated to Las Vegas and the Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco while the A's don't play their first home game till Monday. In the absence of fans and events, the cats have had free rein.

Coliseum officials say they have been working with animal control agencies to relocate the cats. They are considering inviting fans to adopt strays.

Animal services is securing the dumpsters on the property to limit the cats' food source.

"But we don't want to starve them," Gardner said.

On the plus side, the rat population around the Coliseum has been declining, officials said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.