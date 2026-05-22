Oakland community activist finds her stolen car in 'Honda graveyard'

The Brief Oakland community advocate Jazz Hudson had her car stolen Saturday while working at the Malcolm X Jazz Festival at San Antonio Park. Hudson discovered her car the following day at Plymouth Street and 86th Avenue in East Oakland, completely stripped alongside several other targeted Honda vehicles. Neighbors reported the area has been used as a dumping site for months.



An Oakland community organizer is sharing her frustration after her car was stolen and stripped bare over the weekend, exposing what she described as a localized dumping ground for stolen cars.

Stolen car found stripped to shreds

What we know:

Community activist Jazz Hudson's stolen car was found stripped.

Jazz Hudson, a local community advocate, was working alongside the "40 by 40" nonprofit at the Malcolm X Jazz Festival at San Antonio Park on Saturday, when her car was stolen off the street.

The following day, Hudson located her vehicle at the corner of Plymouth Street and 86th Avenue in East Oakland.

When she arrived, she discovered her car had been torn to shreds and dumped alongside a slew of other stripped Honda vehicles, creating what she termed a "Honda graveyard."

"Once I went around the corner, I could see all these other Hondas abandoned, rummaged through, people’s IDs still in the car," Hudson said.

What they're saying:

One neighbor told KTVU that his home has frequently been used as a dumping site for many of these stripped vehicles.

According to the neighbor, after months of placing calls to the Oakland Police Department, officers finally arrived this week to tow all the abandoned cars away from the property.

Selena Wilson of the East Oakland Youth Development Center said she didn't want to "lock up more of these kids," but rather figure out who is organizing these car thefts and focus on the crime ring on a more strategic level.

Community advocates are calling on OPD and other regional agencies to address the root causes of the ongoing auto thefts.

City leaders stated that the Alameda County Regional Auto Theft Task Force is actively working on the issue, identifying and stopping the crime rings responsible for the thefts.

Scattered car parts at corner of Plymouth Street and 86th Avenue in East Oakland. May 21, 2026