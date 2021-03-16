Oakland considers responding to some 911 calls with crisis response unit run out of fire department

article

As the nation grapples with the fallout from George Floyd's death and how to reimagine policing, Oakland is now considering running a mobile community crisis health crisis unit out of the fire department.

Oakland City Council President Nikki Bas and Councilmember Dan Kalb are introducing a resolution on Tuesday to expedite the implementation of Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, otherwise known as MACRO, from within the Oakland Fire Department. Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan also supports this idea.

A final vote on the issue is likely scheduled for April 20. At this point, it's unclear when the program would actually be up and running, even if it gets the green light from the council.

"This is an excellent outcome," said police reform activist Anne Janks who has been helping spearhead this effort on behalf of the Coalition for Police Accountability. "The fire department understands the importance of this and there is very strong community support. There are no downsides. If we have the political will, we can get the pilot moving quickly."

Kaplan said she is pushing to speed up the process to get civilian responders - not police officers - to show up at scenes when people have a mental health crisis.

"We will have trained responders to be able to come out," Kaplan said in In a video tweet.

The goal is to hire peer counselors and EMTs from the neighborhoods that they would serve. Some would be formerly incarcerated and unhoused people, who truly understand the situations many people in crisis are calling about. A typical salary would be $70,000 plus benefits.

The Oakland program is based on the much-lauded CAHOOTS program run out of the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, Oregon, where community crisis experts, not police, show up to the majority of emergency calls.

The Eugene program has teams made up of one crisis worker and one paramedic who are dispatched 24/7 through the 911 system to respond to crisis calls. They handle about 30,000 calls a year and require police backup in fewer than 1% of cases. No one has been seriously injured in three decades, said White Bird spokesman Tim Black.

"It’s been our experience that just the fact that we are showing up instead of police can really go a long way to de-escalate a situation and get that buy-in from the patients we’re trying to serve," Black said in a previous interview.

Black said that precisely because the clinical staff at White Bird do not carry weapons, they arrive at a scene with a "different skill set and different resources," which means that the outcomes will be different, too.

In 2019, the CAHOOTS teams answered 17% of the Eugene Police Department’s overall call volume. The program saves the city an estimated $8.5 million in public safety spending annually, according to the clinic.

A similar idea in Oakland has been percolating since before Floyd's death.

The Oakland City Council in 2019 had already been looking at a civilian response to many types of calls in Oakland, which often call out for mental health and crisis support -- not arrests -- supporters said.

Janks said that the city has already budgeted $1.8 million for the first pilot year to staff a mobile crisis unit to serve neighborhoods in East and West Oakland.

"The goal would be to solve the problem for the next two hours," Janks said in a previous interview. "What can we do right now? Have a conversation. Smoke a cigarette. Find out why they’re upset. How can we help you find the solution? When you do that, you can usually get someone to settle down."

MACRO was supposed to have launched in January. But the Chronicle reported last month there was internal politics over which nonprofit should run MACRO and the two community organizations that were vying for the contract bowed out.

Many cities across the United States are turning to this type of non-police, mental health response model.

There are efforts underway in cities such as Olympia, Wash., Portland, Oregon, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

San Francisco began a pilot of the Street Crisis Response Team in November. It's a partnership with the the San Francisco Fire Department, the Department of Health and the Department of Emergency Management. The San Francisco police department also assists in transferring the 911 calls to this team.

The Oakland police union did not respond for comment on whether it supported this idea.

But Zac Unger, president of the Oakland firefighters union, said he was behind the partnership.

He explained that the program will be run through the fire department, but it will not be administered by firefighters.

The city will hire the proper medical and mental health staff, who will have their own uniforms and directives. He said the relationship would be much like it is with the Office of Emergency Service and fire prevention inspectors, which also run out of the fire department, but also have their own independence.

Unger said it's likely EMTs and mental health counselors would be riding together in their own vehicle and they would not be riding on fire trucks.

"Any way the fire department can provide services to citizens is a good idea," he said. "We're excited about making this work."

As for why the city is looking to team up with the fire department?

Unger said: "They’re looking for cultural competency and a strong brand in the community. We go into every kind of neighborhood and demographic. Our logo carries a certain amount of trust."

