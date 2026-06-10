Oakland survivor speaks after 17-year-old driver kills 3, injures 3 others

The Brief The Crash: A 17-year-old driver was allegedly speeding on International Boulevard on May 16 when they struck a parked car and a group of pedestrians. Three people were killed and three were injured. The Victims: The deceased victims include Robert Joe Dixon, 64 (known to the community as "OG Frog"), and Charles Blackmon, 65. Another survivor remains in a coma. The Charges: The teenage driver is being charged as a juvenile. The Alameda County District Attorney’s office stated that charges like vehicular manslaughter do not legally qualify to be tried in adult court. The Road Ahead: Survivor Durran Riley faces months of physical therapy to walk again and has launched an online fundraiser to help cover medical expenses while he is unable to work.



A survivor of a devastating Oakland car crash that claimed three lives and injured three others is speaking out about his painful road to recovery and his demands for accountability.

Durran Riley, 53, is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation following the May 16 crash on International Boulevard. A 17-year-old driver is facing juvenile charges in connection with the wreck, sparking frustration from survivors who want to see harsher legal consequences.

'It's been a constant struggle'

Durran Riley, 53, is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation following the May 16, 2026 crash on International Boulevard. Expand

What they're saying:

Speaking from his hospital bed, Riley detailed the severe physical and emotional trauma he has endured since the night of the crash. Riley suffered multiple leg injuries and head trauma.

"Sometimes I'd be having nightmares," Riley said. "It's been a constant struggle. Living in pain... it hurts. You have flashbacks of getting hit by the car... out of control."

On the night of May 16, shortly before 11:15 p.m., Riley and a group of friends had just stepped outside after watching a boxing match. Police say a speeding vehicle driven by a 17-year-old lost control, striking a parked vehicle and hitting the pedestrians.

The pain of Riley's physical injuries is compounded by grief. Two of the men who died in the crash—Robert Joe Dixon and Charles Blackmon—were his close friends.

Demands for adult charges met with legal limitations

Scene of deadly May 16, 2026 crash on International Boulevard in Oakland.

Given the severity of the crash, Riley believes the teenager behind the wheel should face the strictest consequences possible.

"I would like for him to be tried as an adult... the crime that he did," Riley said.

However, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's office, the teenager is being charged in juvenile court.

Prosecutors noted that the charges filed, which include vehicular manslaughter, do not meet the statutory requirements under California law to transfer a minor to adult court.

Community witnesses call for change

A memorial for the May 16, 2026 victims on International Boulevard in Oakland.

Local perspective:

A makeshift memorial now stands at the crash site on International Boulevard, where community members have gathered to mourn.

Cornelius Reed witnessed the horrific event firsthand and narrowly escaped being hit himself.

"I was right there at the corner... I barely got out of the way," Reed recalled.

Reed, who grew up with almost all the victims, said speeding is a chronic issue in the area. He believes the current configuration of the designated bus lanes contributes to dangerous traffic conditions.

"Slow down wherever you're going," Reed urged drivers. "It's going to be there when you get there."

Focusing on recovery and community

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What's next:

Before the crash, Riley worked for a local non-profit organization dedicated to helping to place the homeless into tiny homes and other housing.

Despite his injuries, his desire to help others remains intact.

"I would like to go back to my job," Riley said. "I'm also researching different things. I want to find a way to help people who have been through some type of trauma."

Riley faces months of intensive rehabilitation before he can walk again without assistance. Because he is currently unable to work, he and his partner have started an online fundraiser to assist with mounting medical and living expenses:

In the immediate future, Riley is holding onto hope that he will be physically well enough to attend the upcoming funeral services for his friends. The funeral for Dixon is scheduled for Thursday, followed by Blackmon's service on Saturday.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU