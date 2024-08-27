Oakland police respond to fatal shooting at 25th Ave. and International Blvd.

article

Oakland police are responding to an unfolding crime scene at 25th Avenue and International Boulevard where a shooting happened on Tuesday.

Police officials said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. When officers arrived they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was provided medical care until paramedics arrived, but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

SkyFOX flew over the scene shortly after 4 p.m. as first responders combed the area rife with bullet markers.

There is a Dollar Tree store located at 2445 International Blvd and a McDonald's nearby.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn the latest details.