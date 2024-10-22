Oakland deploys surveillance cameras to prosecute illegal dumping

The city of Oakland is deploying 15 more surveillance cameras around the city to help prosecute illegal dumping.

They'll be Flock Safety automated license plate reader-equipped cameras, the same ones deployed over the summer across the Bay Area.

Oakland has been using these cameras for illegal dumping since 2022.

Footage will be used to build cases against offenders, with fines up to $1,000 per day.

City officials are also reminding the public to share photos or other identifying information when reporting illegal dumping.

