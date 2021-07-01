Oakland didn't cut any money from the police budget at all

article

The Oakland City Council didn't make any cuts to the police budget at all; in fact, the police were allotted $9 million more than in the previous two years.

As politics and competing narratives play out -- the police chief lamenting what he sees as a lack of funding and the defund activists claiming a victory -- here's a breakdown of the actual budget numbers:

Oakland police will get $675 million in the next budget cycle (from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023) compared to the previous 2-year budget cycle, when they were allotted $665 million. That's an increase of $9 million.

Part of the reason for the increase in funding is because the overall city's budget was up, totaling $3.8 billion.

Despite a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders forcing businesses to shut down and modify, there was a surplus this year because of excess revenues from the federal government and state that helped local municipalities recover from financial hardships.

Before the budget was approved, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf had proposed spending $27 million on police.

But as is part of the budget process, Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas and like-minded colleagues had proposed spending $18 million less.

In the end, the council voted on June 24 for the Bas proposal.

What won't be funded: Two police academies, a police traffic squad and freezing about 50 vacant sworn positions in the Tactical Operations Unit that responds to 911 calls in the second year of the budget cycle.

What will be funded: $6.2 million toward the MACRO unit, a pilot crisis team unit to respond to mental health calls and increased funding of the Department of Violence Prevention.

While police actually have more money than they did two years ago, police funding does now account for slightly less of the overall budget. It now accounts for 18% of the city’s total expenditures, as compared to 20% in the previous 2-year budget cycle.

Advertisement

Defund activists had originally pushed to take away 50% of the police department's funding.