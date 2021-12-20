Oakland elderly couple fears for safety after bullet goes through bedroom window while sleeping

An older couple spoke in detail about their close call with a bullet that came through the window of their apartment in downtown Oakland.

They said the violence is out of control.

Wu Songxin pointed to where a bullet came through his bedroom window in his fourth-floor apartment Sunday shortly before 2 am. He said he and his wife Chen Yu Ying were asleep when the sound of gunfire woke them up.

KTVU obtained audio from a shot spotter that indicated two shots were fired from 14th and Harrison, across the street from their apartment.

The couple said they didn't realize the bullet had shattered their window and landed inside until hours later.



In Cantonese, Chen said her husband discovered the bullet and shattered glass at the foot of their bed. They then came the realization that one of them could have been struck and killed.

Just two months earlier, their bed had been positioned in front of the window.

Husband and wife, ages 71 and 70, said they're afraid for their safety. Their apartment building is housing for seniors.

They said because they cannot speak English and didn't know how to file a police report. But an off-duty law enforcement officer told KTVU he heard about the incident from the couple's neighbors while he was in the area and helped them call the police.



Officers came to the couple's apartment to help them file a police report and took the bullet as evidence.



Chen said just last month, she heard the shots that killed retired police officer Kevin Nishita while he was working as a security guard. The incident happened just a block away.

The couple said both incidents have left them shaken.

They now put a table up to their bedroom window as a barrier, in case there's another shooting. The couple said they're retired and cannot afford to move elsewhere. They hope to move to a unit on a higher floor, facing away from the street.