Oakland fire crews rescue 1 person, 3 dogs near West Oakland BART track

The Brief Firefighters rescued one person and three dogs from an RV fire in West Oakland on Tuesday morning. The dogs appeared to be in good spirits, playing with firefighters who were on scene as crews worked to put out the flames. There's no word on how the fire started.



Firefighters rescued one person and three dogs from an RV fire in West Oakland on Tuesday morning as flames were seen underneath the tracks of the West Oakland BART train rushing by.

RV fire

What we know:

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. The plume of smoke from the RV was visible for miles, as the motor home went up in flames.

Firefighters could be seen wrangling three dogs after the large flames had been put out. Fire department radio traffic indicated one of them had been tied up when the fire started, but crews were able to rescue it along with the other two dogs.

The dogs appeared to be in good spirits, playing with firefighters who were on scene as crews worked to put out the flames. According to radio traffic, one dog suffered minor burns, but it's unclear how badly it was hurt.

After the fire was out, one person wrapped in a blanket could be seen staring at the wreckage. It's unclear if they were the person who lived in the RV.

What we don't know:

There's no word on how the fire started. Animal control was called to pick up the dogs from the scene of the fire.

Oakland firefighters battle a blaze under the West Oakland BART tracks. Sept. 8, 2026 Photo: Jaden Schaul

An Oakland firefighter walks a dog near the West Oakland BART tracks. Sept. 8, 2026 Photo: Jaden Schaul