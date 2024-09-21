Oakland fire crews rescue trapped deer

A deer in distress found trapped upside-down between a house and a garage was rescued by Oakland firefighters Saturday afternoon.

The Oakland resident who found the deer is neighbors with a Station 6 firefighter and informed them of the trapped deer they spotted while on their morning walk.

Engine 6 arrived and saw the deer stuck between two walls with about 10 inches of space.

To free the trapped deer, the firefighters tied a rope between the doe's legs, lifted her off the ground, turned her around and set her back down right-side up.

Once freed from the ropes, the deer sprinted off.

Oakland Animal Control staff assisted in the rescue, fire officials said.