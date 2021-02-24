Oakland firefighters extinguish early morning apartment fire

Oakland firefighters responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a report of a two-story apartment fire in the 900 block of 63rd Street.

The fire reportedly began on the first floor and multiple engines have responded.

Two people were able to get out safely from an apartment fire in Oakland on 63rd Street. The fire may have started on the stove.

No other details were immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this KTVU report.