Oakland firefighters get vaccinated, dozens of San Francisco paramedics quarantined

Firefighters in Oakland proudly showed off their vaccination cards this week, posting photos on social media showing crews getting the coronavirus shot.



Firefighters are essential emergency workers and considered high-risk when it comes to coronavirus exposure.

"The eagerly awaited #CoronavirusVaccine has arrived and distribution has begun," the firefighters tweeted. "#OFD applauds all the frontline health care workers, firefighter-paramedics and EMTs around the country who have worked hard every day amidst the ongoing threat of #COVID19 infection. #WearAMask"

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, paramedics with the fire department have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on a voluntary basis.

A spokesman said the paramedics started receiving shots on Tuesday with firefighters and other staff members to follow.

Since late March, there here have been 74 cases where a member of the fire department was exposed to COVID or traveled outside the area and were quarantined. A total of 28 of the 74 people are currently quarantined.