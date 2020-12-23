Oakland firefighters get vaccinated, dozens of San Francisco paramedics quarantined
OAKLAND, Calif. - Firefighters in Oakland proudly showed off their vaccination cards this week, posting photos on social media showing crews getting the coronavirus shot.
Firefighters are essential emergency workers and considered high-risk when it comes to coronavirus exposure.
"The eagerly awaited #CoronavirusVaccine has arrived and distribution has begun," the firefighters tweeted. "#OFD applauds all the frontline health care workers, firefighter-paramedics and EMTs around the country who have worked hard every day amidst the ongoing threat of #COVID19 infection. #WearAMask"
Meanwhile, in San Francisco, paramedics with the fire department have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on a voluntary basis.
A spokesman said the paramedics started receiving shots on Tuesday with firefighters and other staff members to follow.
Since late March, there here have been 74 cases where a member of the fire department was exposed to COVID or traveled outside the area and were quarantined. A total of 28 of the 74 people are currently quarantined.