Oakland firefighters get vaccinated, dozens of San Francisco paramedics quarantined

By KTVU staff
OAKLAND, Calif. - Firefighters in Oakland proudly showed off their vaccination cards this week, posting photos on social media showing crews getting the coronavirus shot. 

Firefighters are essential emergency workers and considered high-risk when it comes to coronavirus exposure.

"The eagerly awaited #CoronavirusVaccine has arrived and distribution has begun," the firefighters tweeted. "#OFD applauds all the frontline health care workers, firefighter-paramedics and EMTs around the country who have worked hard every day amidst the ongoing threat of #COVID19 infection. #WearAMask"

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, paramedics with the fire department have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on a voluntary basis.

A spokesman said the paramedics started receiving shots on Tuesday with firefighters and other staff members to follow.

Since late March, there here have been 74 cases where a member of the fire department was exposed to COVID or traveled outside the area and were quarantined.  A total of 28 of the 74 people are currently quarantined. 