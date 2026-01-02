Oakland firefighters extinguish flames at 2 buildings on West Grand Ave.

The Brief Firefighters made quick work of a 2-alarm blaze in West Oakland on Friday night. No injuries were reported in the fire on the 700 block of West Grand Ave. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Oakland Fire Department responds to a fire on the 700 block of West Grand Ave. January 2, 2026.

What we know:

The call of the fire came in at 8:19 p.m. about a building on fire. The Oakland Fire Department said firefighters were at the scene within two minutes and spotted flames at the rear of the property. Firefighters began to fight the flames with water.

Two separate, two-story structures were on fire. Crews knocked the fire down within 20 minutes, according to the fire department. The fire was under control by 9:16 p.m., officials said.

There were no injuries reported. It is not known if these buildings were occupied. No one was found inside when firefighters searched, officials said.

As many as 35 firefighters responded to the blaze. Officials said police directed traffic along West Grand Avenue.

A 2nd alarm call was made at 8:29 p.m. to prevent the fire from spreading.

The Source The Oakland Fire Department

