Expand / Collapse search

Oakland firefighters extinguish flames at 2 buildings on West Grand Ave.

By
Published  January 2, 2026 10:36pm PST
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
Fire extinguished by firefighters in West Oakland

Fire extinguished by firefighters in West Oakland

Firefighters in Oakland made quick work of a two-alarm fire at two, two-story buildings. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

The Brief

    • Firefighters made quick work of a 2-alarm blaze in West Oakland on Friday night.
    • No injuries were reported in the fire on the 700 block of West Grand Ave.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Firefighters in Oakland are responding to a two-alarm structure fire on the 700 block of West Grand Avenue on Friday night. 

Oakland Fire Department responds to a fire on the 700 block of West Grand Ave. January 2, 2026. 

What we know:

The call of the fire came in at 8:19 p.m. about a building on fire. The Oakland Fire Department said firefighters were at the scene within two minutes and spotted flames at the rear of the property. Firefighters began to fight the flames with water. 

Two separate, two-story structures were on fire. Crews knocked the fire down within 20 minutes, according to the fire department. The fire was under control by 9:16 p.m., officials said. 

There were no injuries reported. It is not known if these buildings were occupied. No one was found inside when firefighters searched, officials said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

As many as 35 firefighters responded to the blaze. Officials said police directed traffic along West Grand Avenue. 

A 2nd alarm call was made at 8:29 p.m. to prevent the fire from spreading. 

The Source

  • The Oakland Fire Department 

Oakland Fire Department responds to a fire on the 700 block of West Grand Ave. January 2, 2026. 

Oakland Fire Department responds to a fire on the 700 block of West Grand Ave. January 2, 2026. 

Featured

Switzerland ski resort fire: Deadly blaze may have been caused by sparkling flares, investigators say
article

Switzerland ski resort fire: Deadly blaze may have been caused by sparkling flares, investigators say

Investigators said the remains of the deceased were so badly burned, family members of possible victims needed to provide DNA samples to authorities to confirm identities.

OaklandNews