Oakland football fight prompts punishment, canceled homecoming games

A fight between football players from two Oakland high school teams has led to punishments that include game suspensions and canceled homecoming games.

The East Bay Times reported that several players were suspended for half the season after a brawl broke out on Friday between players from McClymonds and Fremont high schools.

A pair of McClymonds players tackled a Fremont ball carrier, prompting a Fremont player to throw a punch, setting off a fight that included a majority of players from both teams, the newspaper reported.

McClymonds coach Michael Peters confirmed to KTVU that seven of his players will be suspended for six games, though the school is trying to appeal.

It's unclear what happened to the Fremont players, as the coach declined to speak to the Times.

As a result, McClymonds will forfeit its game against Castlemont and Fremont will do the same against Oakland High.

Oakland High football coach Terry Hendrix told KTVU on Wednesday that the forfeited game means his players won't get to play their homecoming game on Friday.

"It sucks," Hendrix said. "I really wanted this game for my guys."

Hendrix said he understands that this is a "teachable moment," but he and his players are disappointed nonetheless.

An email sent to Oakland Unified was not immediately returned.