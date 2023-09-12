Oakland gets $40.7M housing improvement grant

Oakland is one of seven California cities to receive a housing improvement grant from the state, officials announced on Monday.

Specifically, Oakland will get $40.7 million to develop 673 housing units to residents who earn between 20% and 80% of the area's median income. The money will go to clear away vegetation, installing sewer mains, surfacing roads and make capital improvements.

The housing units that will get the money are:

Lake Merritt BART Senior Housing, 285 12th Street, 121 E. 12th Street, Liberation Park Market Hall, Cultural Hub and Residences, West Oakland BART Transit Oriented Development and

Villa Oakland.

The money comes from the State Housing and Community Development department through its Infill Infrastructure Grant Catalytic program.

In total, Oakland has received $53 million in funds from the state.

Other cities in the Bay Area that got similar grants include: San Francisco was awarded $45 million, El Cerrito got $20 million and Santa Rosa received $9 million.

