Oakland high schooler wins cash for attendance
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland high school freshman is being recognized — and rewarded — for showing up.
Gwendolynn Miller, a student at Castlemont High School, received a $500 check on Tuesday from Oakland Natives Give Back after dramatically improving her school attendance.
Miller entered the organization's monthly attendance contest, which awards students who maintain 95% or higher attendance during the month.
"I think school can help me get through and pass my accomplishments," Miller said. "It can get me to a further point in life."
She also had a message for her peers.
"Y'all should go to school, get your learning in, and yeah, maybe it'll take y'all somewhere in life," she said.
The contest is part of a broader effort by Oakland Unified School District to boost student attendance — a priority the district says is driven not only by budget considerations, but by the critical role attendance plays in student development.
Gwendolynn Miller, a student at Castlemont High School, received a $500 check on Tuesday from Oakland Natives Give Back after dramatically improving her school attendance. March 24, 2026