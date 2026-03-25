Oakland high schooler wins cash for attendance

An Oakland high school freshman is being recognized — and rewarded — for showing up.

Gwendolynn Miller, a student at Castlemont High School, received a $500 check on Tuesday from Oakland Natives Give Back after dramatically improving her school attendance.

Miller entered the organization's monthly attendance contest, which awards students who maintain 95% or higher attendance during the month.

"I think school can help me get through and pass my accomplishments," Miller said. "It can get me to a further point in life."

She also had a message for her peers.

"Y'all should go to school, get your learning in, and yeah, maybe it'll take y'all somewhere in life," she said.

The contest is part of a broader effort by Oakland Unified School District to boost student attendance — a priority the district says is driven not only by budget considerations, but by the critical role attendance plays in student development.