Oakland High students walk out of class to protest ICE

Dozens of Oakland High students on Thursday walked out of school to protest ICE.

They chanted, "Oakland is an immigrant town, ICE get out."

The students marched from Oakland High to a freeway underpass near Lake Merritt.

Organizers said they walked out to send a message to President Trump that they don't support immigration raids and that they stand with their immigrant communities.

Last month, hundreds of San Jose high school students left their classes early and took to the streets to demonstrate against planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations in the Bay Area.

You can just imagine how people feel now that ICE is actually invading our communities. No matter what our status is, we all share the same fear," said Yesenia Marquez, a William C. Overfelt High School sophomore.

The San Jose protest followed on the heels of reports that ICE conducted two enforcement acts at the end of January.