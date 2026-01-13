Oakland to host Bay Area's only official Super Bowl watch party

The Brief Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee announced that her city will host the Bay Area's only official NFL Super Bowl watch party when the game is played on Feb. 8. The free, public event kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, activities and local food vendors. Super Bowl kickoff time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and people can watch the game on a big screen inside the Calvin Simmons Theatre at the Henry J. Kaiser Center.



Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee announced on Monday that her city will host the Bay Area's only official NFL Super Bowl watch party when the game is played on Feb. 8.

The Bay Area Host Committee and Visit Oakland are organizing the BAHC Live! Oakland Fan Zone, which is being billed as a family-friendly event at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.

The free, public event kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, activities and local food vendors, among other things.

Super Bowl kickoff time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and people can watch the game on a big screen inside the Calvin Simmons Theatre at the Henry J. Kaiser Center.

People who want to attend need to RSVP here.

Revelers have two options -- the Fan Zone only ticket, which provides access to an outdoor festival featuring music, vendors and activities, but not the watch party itself -- or the Fan Zone plus Watch Party ticket, which provides access to both areas.

In addition to the Fan Zone Festival and watch party, Oakland is also hosting the free "Divine Nine & HBCU Flag Football Classic" on Friday, Feb. 6 at Laney College.

"Oakland is on the move -- and we are excited to welcome this celebration to our community," said Lee said in a news release Monday.