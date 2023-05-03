Oakland Housing Authority Police Department investigating an officer-involved shooting

Two Oakland Housing Authority police officers shot an adult male last night after the man initially fired on the officers, the department alleges in a press release.

Around 10:30 Tuesday evening, the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department officers received an emergency call for service for an incident near the 1700 block of 85th Avenue. Once on the scene, the suspect allegedly shot at the two officers, which prompted the officers to return fire, striking the suspect.

Video shows multiple police vehicles, a firetruck and an ambulance at the scene of a shooting involving Oakland Housing Authority police officers.

The suspect was wounded and transported to a local hospital. The two officers were not struck.

"An ongoing and active investigation of the incident is in its initial stages, and there is no immediate threat to the public," OHAPD wrote in the press release. "Information and evidence are still being gathered, and we appreciate the community’s patience."